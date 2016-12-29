Man succumbs to injuries at UAB Hospital after wreck near Talladega

By Published:
alea alabama law enforcement officers state trooper road closed crash

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday has claimed the life of a Munford man, according to a release from ALEA.

Terrious LaVonta Williams, 21, was “seriously injured” as a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Chadwick Jamal Oneal, 25, of Anniston, according to the release. The crash occurred on Mountain View Road, three miles southeast of Talladega.

The Impala left the road and struck an embankment, and Williams, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to UAB Hospital where he died on Thursday. Oneal was also not wearing a seatbelt, and is currently being treated at UAB Hospital.

According to the release, Oneal was refusing to stop for Talladega Police at the time of the crash.

