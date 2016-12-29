One Class at a Time: Mountain Brook High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – We surprised Mountain Brook High School’s Julie Kash with a $1,000 One Class at a Time grant earlier this month. With Kash’s grant money, she and her team will be able to help their students learn in a variety of creative ways.

“We’ve got incredible teachers here, and everybody has something different to bring to the table, Kash said. “It’s a huge team, and we all work together.”

The group of teachers that work in the multiple disabilities classroom teach basic life skills.

“[We teach them things] like: how to make sandwiches and how to brush their hair,” Kash said. “We want to help them live as independently as they can.”

With extra money in their pockets, the teachers will buy new microwave ovens, take more trips to the grocery store, and buy food for their practice pantry.

“Even though this is Mountain Brook, this classroom needs a lot. So, it’s really, really going to help us,” Kash said. “Thank you so much to the generous sponsors who gave us this grant. We can’t thank you enough.”

One Class at a Time is sponsored by America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, and Pepsi.

You can win a One Class at a Time Grant for her your classroom! The application process only takes a few minutes. Click here to apply.