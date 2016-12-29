Police warn against new hitman scam that aims to take your personal information

(WIAT) — Authorities across alabama are warning about an old threat that has recently resurfaced: scammers posing as hitmen.

According to officials — the sender in these messages says: “I’ve been paid to kill you, but wish to spare you. Inform the police or anyone else, you will die.”

The message includes an email address to contact immediately, but authorities tell CBS42 News that the alarming messages are just a ploy to get access to your personal information.

In addition to the attempt to swipe your info, the message also may contain dangerous malware.

“It can actually affect the security levels on your mobile devices, making some of your information available to whoever is on the other end,” said Lt. Randy pollard with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. “So a blind link like that doesn’t need to be clicked on.”

If you receive one of these menacing messages, police ask you to delete it.