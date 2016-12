HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A warrant was obtained on Thursday for a second suspect in the case of the homicide of 17-year-old Colt Coggins of McCalla.

Brenden Long, 18, also of McCalla, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on Thursday on one charge of Murder.

Long was booked on a $75,000 bond. At this time, Hueytown police have stated that they do not expect any further arrests in the case.

