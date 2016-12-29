Two Tuscaloosa residents charged in Fayette County attempted murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and a woman are charged with attempted murder after an incident at a woman’s home in the Bankston area of Fayette County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Denise Dailey and Richard Watts received the charges after Dailey was arrested on Monday and Watts on Tuesday.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Dec. 22 when the suspects showed up at the victim’s residence. Watts was reportedly there looking for his mother and became agitated.

The victim suffered stab wounds, and received staples in her head as a result of her injuries. At this time, she’s recovering at home.

