vestavia-hills-plans-for-2017

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown to 2016 is near and a lot of cities in our area are already looking to the New Year with new plans, including Vestavia Hills.

There are a lot of new faces in Vestavia Hills leadership and they have a lot of plans for next year. New mayor Ashley Curry says the New Year brings new ways to share your input to the city online. They set up a program called “Vestavia Hills Listens.” It’s an online portal where residents can share their input on topics and the council will listen to the feedback. To check it out, click here.

The mayor says the council and his priorities this year are sidewalks and roads, economic development and parks and recreation.

A lot of people have concerns and are watching the school system closely. The school board makes the final call on all of the future decisions, including what to do with the Old Berry High School property.