Woman jailed in Tuscaloosa Co. after lying about abduction

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant K.T. Hart with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit, investigators responded to the 1200 block of Plowman Road on Thursday around 2 a.m. on a kidnapping call.

The victim stated that she had been abducted from her home by two males and driven to a location on Old Fayette Road. She told investigators that she was able to get into the driver’s seat and drive away when the suspects had gotten out of the vehicle.

Investigators then processed the scene and interviewed the victim. During the interview, the victim admitted that she had fabricated the kidnapping story because she was angry with her boyfriend over a relationship issue.

24-year-old Haylee Hopson was charged with false reporting. She was placed in the county jail on a $3,000 bond.