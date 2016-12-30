Alabama Crimson Tide plans to “Do it for No. 4” on their way to second title in a row

(WIAT) — On October 22, Alabama lost an All-American to an injury that would have him out the whole season. Eddie Jackson broke his leg late in the Texas A&M game. This injury would be a big deal to any team, but like any great leader, Jackson turned it into a positive.

“He’s a major part of this defense, not just this defense but in life that’s my brother,” said Tony Brown, Alabama safety. “We have a brotherhood, so just seeing that happen impacted all of us emotionally.”

After the injury, Jackson’s biggest impact may be what he’s meant to the team now that he’s forced to watch from the sidelines

“When he went down, it was hard for us, and we all just kind of took that for him,” said Ronnie Harrison, another Alabama safety. “That’s why, I don’t know if y’all see it, but on my belt I put ‘Play for Four’ so we do it for Eddie.”

Since their leader went down, the Alabama defense has responded by putting up historic numbers, and right there cheering them the entire way was Number 4.

“That just goes to show what kind of person he was, what kind of leader he was,” Harrison said. “All his brothers want to come in and play for him.”

As the team goes for their second championship in a row, and number 17, their motivation is to ‘do it for four’

“This is what he wanted,” Anderson said. “It’s his senior year. He came back to win a championship. We all came back to win it, so we want to fulfill it for him.”