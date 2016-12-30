Central units being stolen from churches in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of heat and air central units being stolen from churches in Geraldine, Crossville and Fyffe.

Sheriff Harris released this statement:

 Since November 2, we have had one attempt of theft of property on a church and three churches that have had theft of property. All of these churches are in rural areas that are not checked on a daily basis. We would like to ask for the public to help us keep an eye on our local churches and also your neighboring houses. We have also had 37 home burglaries, 17 with a suspect so far, in the past few months. Local Police Departments are helping our Investigators and Deputies every day in these cases. But we would like to ask the citizens of the County to please give us or your local Police Department a call if you see anything suspicious.

