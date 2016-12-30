Four arrested in Cherokee County drug raid, methamphetamine and marijuana seized

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A raid in the Ringgold community of northern Cherokee County has resulted in four arrests, according to a release from Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver.

Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant for illegal drugs around 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon at a residence on County Road 635, according to the release.

During the raid, authorities reportedly seized methamphetamine and marijuana. April Overstreet, 42, of Leesburg and Ronald Warren, 48, of Centre were both reportedly charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Donnie R. Gossett, 42, of Centre, and Martha E. Coleman, 63, of Cedar Bluff, were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where they await bond.