Friends remember Jennette Brannon at Cottondale candlelight vigil

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Family and friends of 30-year-old Jennette Brannon honored her memory at a candlelight vigil Friday night, the week after her body was found. Brannon had been missing since early December.

They had the vigil at Hurricane Creek Park near Cottondale, a place that has special meaning for them, they said. It’s where they used to spend time with Brannon, and it was one of her favorite spots.

Her friends say she was full of life, and they loved her for her smile. They say it’s been a difficult time for the community.

“Nobody should have to go through this, period, but over the holidays, there’s a little bit more irony invested in it,” said Zachary Florence. “You know, you’re wanting to be around the people that you love, and there’s someone missing from the table.”

Charles Sexton has been charged with killing Brannon. Her body was found in a wooded area behind his home, covered in plastic, her wrists bound, according to court depositions filed this week.

Sexton admitted to putting Brannon’s body behind his home, and told authorities that he got into a physical fight with her. He has been released from jail on $75,000 bond. No court date has been set.