BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect who tried to rob the GooGoo Carwash on Crestwood Blvd.

Birmingham police say the suspect attempted to rob the business on Dec. 29, just after 8 p.m.

The victim locked himself inside the office of the carwash, and the suspect fled empty handed. The suspect was armed with a box cutter.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows anything about the investigation, please call Det. Brooks at 254-1753 or BPD at 254-1700.