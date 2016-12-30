Lane Kiffin talks juggling two jobs ahead of Peach Bowl

WIAT profile By Published:
lane kiffin alabama peach bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — Kiffin has got two big jobs to do, and not a lot of time to do them, all while managing to land himself in the headlines this week.

Alabama offensive coordinator (for just a little while longer before he leaves Tuscaloosa to take over as head coach at Florida Atlantic University) Lane Kiffin found himself in the spotlight after a quote was seemingly taken out of context about when he remembered Saban happiest during a game. He responded that he couldn’t remember a happy moment, only the times he was chewed out.

“I won’t take that part of the process with me, though,” he continued.

CBS42 talked to him at Media Day to hear how he’s doing getting his staff together for his new job while finishing out his obligations to the Crimson Tide. Watch the interview in the video above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s