Lane Kiffin talks juggling two jobs ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — Kiffin has got two big jobs to do, and not a lot of time to do them, all while managing to land himself in the headlines this week.

Alabama offensive coordinator (for just a little while longer before he leaves Tuscaloosa to take over as head coach at Florida Atlantic University) Lane Kiffin found himself in the spotlight after a quote was seemingly taken out of context about when he remembered Saban happiest during a game. He responded that he couldn’t remember a happy moment, only the times he was chewed out.

“I won’t take that part of the process with me, though,” he continued.

CBS42 talked to him at Media Day to hear how he’s doing getting his staff together for his new job while finishing out his obligations to the Crimson Tide. Watch the interview in the video above.