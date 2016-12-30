Mayor Bell looking to 2017 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 2016 coming to a close, Mayor William Bell is looking ahead to the New Year for Birmingham.

Mayor Bell says he will continue to work towards improving the quality of life for the city. This includes focusing on the public safety facility moving to Ensley, something he says will have a big impact for the city.

“We’re moving forward in addition to our public housing with the Loveman Village project that will tear down a 1950’s structure and put new improved structures in those areas, so that those citizens will have decent housing facilities,” Mayor Bell said.

There is also a focus on building on the eastern side of town and renovating and building senior living facilities.