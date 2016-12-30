Mississippi Police arrest two people wanted for reportedly stealing car after Tuscaloosa wreck

CLARKE COUNTY, MS. (WIAT) — Mississippi Police have arrested two suspects on misdemeanor charges that were also wanted in Tuscaloosa for an incident in which they allegedly took a woman’s car after a wreck, according to a release from TPD.

On Wednesday, around 5:10 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police responded to the 3500 block of E McFarland Blvd, on a robbery call, according to the release.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the victim reportedly told them that she was involved in a vehicle collision with a black male and white female in their 40’s, who left in the direction of the interstate.

During the course of the investigation, officers were able to determine that the suspect vehicle left at the scene was reported stolen in South Carolina.

At 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Clarke County SHeriff’s Office located the suspects on the interstate.

According to the report, the suspects were taken into custody after a short pursuit and apprehended on misdemeanor charges.

Tuscaloosa Police have secured warrants for Christopher Calloway and Stephanie Ray Robinson, both 43, of South Carolina on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Robbery First Degree.