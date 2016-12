MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who caught himself in the middle of a controversy following president-elect Donald Trump’s visit to mobile is now resigning.

Colby Cooper is the chief of staff to Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson. Cooper now says he will step down early next year.

He was at the center of controversy for cutting down a tree in a public park to put up in the background during the president-elect’s visit earlier this month.

Cooper says he is leaving to pursue new opportunities.