Pelham man arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges in domestic incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported domestic incident in the 6000 block of Retreat Circle in Birmingham, and ended up making an arrest that led to several charges.

The deputies arrived at the dwelling on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and began to search for a suspect.

With the assistance of Vestavia Police Department, deputies were able to arrest Devan Ray Bailey, 26, on domestic violence charges of Kidnapping 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Interfering with Child Custody, and Violation of a Protection Order.

Vestavia Police assisted in the apprehension of Bailey at around 11 p.m. on Thursday night at a location on Highway 280. He is currently in Shelby County Jail on a bond of $303,000 for the three felonies and one misdemeanor.