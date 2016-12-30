Police warn that celebratory gunfire is illegal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New Year’s Eve will bring loud sounds of fireworks and celebration, but police are warning people that gunfire shouldn’t be added to that list.

Birmingham Police say thankfully the number of cases involving celebratory gunfire appear to be going down, but it still is not a tradition that’s gone for good. If you don’t see police around, there are still ways you can be caught.

Birmingham utilizes ShotSpotter technology. Sensors pick up gunfire and a precise location is relayed back to the ShotSpotter headquarters and Birmingham Police.

Sergeant Bryan Shelton of the Birmingham Police said, “The sensors are sensitive to where we can pinpoint exactly where the gunfire came from and it can distinguish between firecrackers, fireworks and gunfire.”

If you are caught, you could face jail time.

