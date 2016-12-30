With rain in the forecast, New Year’s celebrations prepare to make slight changes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, many events are coming up with backup plans just in case they get rained out. One of those events is the first-ever BirmingJam.

BirmingJam kicks off at 8 p.m. at Regions Field on Saturday. It’s a black-tie event with music, food and entertainment. Organizer Jordan Thompson says should the weather become a problem, it’ll only impact the fireworks show and ball drop, the actual event will be inside.

Even with the weather possibly changing things, Thompson hopes the BirmingJam will become an annual event.

“There’s not too many large events in Birmingham, but there’s absolutely a bunch of small events and places. There’s a lot of bars doing things and there’s some hotels doing things, but people do the same thing every year here and it gets kind of monotonous,” said Thompson.

Click here for more information about the BirmingJam. All of the proceeds from the event will go to the non-profit, Teams for Troops which sends home sports-gear to troops oversees.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Gardendale is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve Party from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. This is the 4th year for the event, every year getting bigger and better.

There will be a fireworks show, ball drop and a children’s play area with games and inflatables. The fireworks show is at 9 p.m., the ball drop is at midnight.

Organizers says, even with the anticipated rain, everything is still going on as planned.

“If it does rain, the only thing it could probably affect would be the kid zone. It might be more difficult for the inflatables to be out if it is raining, now the fireworks and the ball drop, unless it’s just an absolute downpour,we’ll still be able to do that,” said Alex Cozzone, the general manger for Buffalo Wild Wings.

Ringing in the New Year at midnight can be a little rough for the younger kids, so if you’d like to celebrate a littler earlier, there are plenty of options.

Celebrate the new year with the family a few hours early at the first ever ‘Noon Year’s Eve Celebration’ at the McWane Science Center. The fun starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

There’s also a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve Party at the Children’s Hands On Museum in Tuscaloosa. This event starts at 9 a.m. There will be a countdown and balloon drop at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $6-9 depending on your age. More info here.