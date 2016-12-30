Woman arrested after 2 dead horses found in Vance backyard

stormy-lyons

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies discovered two deceased horses and one emaciated colt in a makeshift pasture in the backyard of an abandoned Vance home.

Josh Hastings with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says they went to the home on Dec. 21 after getting a report of possible animal cruelty. When they arrived, they found one horse deceased in the backyard. A year old colt was found inside the enclosure, tied to a tree. It appeared it had been tied there for quite some time, Hastings said.

img_0558

Next to the body of the deceased horse, deputies discovered a shallow grave with another horse that had recently died.

Deputies seized the colt, who is now doing well and being kept at the sheriff’s office animal stable. Hastings says the horses’ owner was identified as 35-year-old Stormy Lyons. After an investigation, she was charged with cruelty to animals, aggravated cruelty to animals, and failure to bury livestock. She turned herself in Friday to the Tuscaloosa COunty Jail on outstanding warrants. Her bond is set st $7,500.

