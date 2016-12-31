Peach Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Washington Huskies

People walk outside the Georgia Dome before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide is at the Georgia Dome, set to take on the Washington Huskies in a battle to play in the National Championship game.

No. 1 ranked Alabama will face off against No. 4 ranked Washington in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be shown on ESPN.

We have been in Atlanta all week long following all the action to bring to you on the CBS42 RedZone. Stay with us right here for a running log of the game, and right here, on the CBS42 Facebook page, and on air after the game for Nick Saban’s live post-game press conference.

