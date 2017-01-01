Amazon considering drone deliveries from giant blimp warehouses

(NEWS10) – Amazon may one day use blimps stocked with drones to deliver packages to customers.

The e-commerce giant was approved for a patent in April for airborne warehouse which could use drones to make deliveries.

The patent describes Amazon blimps circling over cities at 45,000 feet and launching drones carrying orders.

The drones would initially fall from Earth, then fire up their engines for the final stretch to your doorstep.

Then after completing a delivery, a nearby shuttle would fly the drones back to the blimp.

No word yet on when this futuristic delivery scheme could begin.