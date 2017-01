BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on 20th Street Ensley killed one person this evening. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Witnesses on the scene said the car was going very fast when it left the road and struck a tree then a telephone pole. Bystanders said the car was being chased by police when it crashed, but police have said that was not the case.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.