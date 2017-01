BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue was forced to “extricate” a person from a vehicle after the car in which they road left the interstate, according to the department.

Three people were injured in the single vehicle wreck, and have been transported to the hospital.

The vehicle landed on the 8600 block of 1st Avenue South.

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.