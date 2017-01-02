Albert P. Brewer, 47th Governor of Alabama, passes away, Gov. Bentley issues statement

(WIAT) — Albert P. Brewer, the man that served as the 47th Governor of the State of Alabama after Lurleen Wallace, has died, according to the office of the Governor.

Brewer served as governor from 1968-71 after taking the reigns as Lieutenant Governor from James B. Allen, and preceded George Wallace, who returned to the position after his ill-fated presidential campaign.

Governor Robert Bentley’s office has issued a statement on Brewer’s death which can be read below:

“Alabamians have lost a great leader today in the passing of Governor Albert Brewer. He lived his life as an example of integrity and professionalism in public service, and displayed an unwavering commitment to making Alabama a great state. Always a friend to me, Governor Brewer was ever ready with a kind and encouraging word. Most of all he loved serving the people of this state. In addition to serving as the 47th Governor, Brewer was elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives and as Lieutenant Governor. The State of Alabama is grateful for his faithful service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

In addition to Gov. Bentley, the Alabama Democratic Party has also issued a statement on Brewer’s passing.

Montgomery, AL — The Alabama Democratic Party mourns the loss of Governor Albert Brewer, who served our state with honor, dignity, and intelligence for many years. His legacy of progressive leadership in the Alabama Legislature and as Governor set a high standard which others have attempted, but failed to reach.

“As Democratic Party Chair, I considered Governor Brewer to be a personal friend and mentor through the years. I shall miss his quiet counsel, his wisdom, and his vision for our state,” said Nancy Worley.

The Alabama Democratic Party expresses its condolences to Governor Brewer’s family and many friends.