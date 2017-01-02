Ashley’s Mom Monday: Mason Music Camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are looking for a fun, safe, and educational place for you youngsters, look no further than Mason Music. It’s a controlled environment where your little ones will learn a lot about music. Aa s Sara Ellen Allbritton teaches, “I’m trying to reinforce beat, and just rhythm, melody, highs and lows, fast and slows.” They will be able to explore the basics of a variety of instruments too, including guitars, trumpets, maracas, piano, and drums.

Music coordinator, Liz Bolton, boasts that the focus is on a safe area to learn new things and not be embarrassed and just be in a comfortable environment. She believes that the focus should be on fun, because it’s the fun that keeps you coming back.

Mason music offers classes throughout the year and they have specially coordinated classes/camps offered during school breaks. To be the first on the list for any of their specialty camps, be sure to sign up for their newsletter HERE.