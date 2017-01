Related Coverage Central Alabama Forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With heavy rains moving across the area, there have been reports of flooding in multiple places, including Northport and Vestavia.

One neighborhood in the Liberty Park area say rapidly rising waters earlier today, but have since seen the water levels drop. Below is a picture of the area a viewer sent in to us.

Here is what the streets looked like a just before noon.

You can see more flooding pictures in our gallery below:

Flooding in Central Alabama: 1/2/17 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hunter Creek Rd in Northport, where the creek overflowed into the road. (Photo: Tim Reid) Hunter Creek Rd in Northport, where the creek overflowed into the road. (Photo: Tim Reid) Hunter Creek Rd in Northport, where the creek overflowed into the road. (Photo: Tim Reid) Hunter Creek Rd in Northport, where the creek overflowed into the road. (Photo: Tim Reid) Liberty Park flooding (Photo: Amos Hollinhead) Liberty Park flooding (Photo: Amos Hollinhead) Liberty Park flooding (Photo: Amos Hollinhead) Flash flooding on 31st Street North causing some streets to be blocked off. (Photo: Toby Carter) Flash flooding on 31st Street North. (Photo: Toby Carter) Liberty Park flooding (Photo: Amos Hollinhead) Szymanski family