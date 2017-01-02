National Championship travel packages available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship Saturday, with their 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl. Alabama fans looking to cheer the Crimson Tide on in Tampa, have you gotten your tickets to the game? The longer you wait, the more expensive it gets. Tickets right now are going for at the cheapest $750.

Hotels are going for around $500 a night near the stadium. And flights are booking up.

To find out more about different packages being offered: Click Here.

And AAA Alabama is also offering different packages: Click Here.