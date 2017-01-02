Talladega College’s Marching Tornadoes to march at inauguration, igniting controversy

(WRBL/WIAT) — Organizers of President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade say the marching band of Alabama’s oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has accepted an invitation to perform.

The move comes as historically black schools like Howard University, which marched in President Barack Obama’s first inaugural parade, said they didn’t apply to march at Trump’s inauguration.

The move has lit up Talladega College’s social media sites with a sharp debate about the band’s decision to participate. Some people voiced strong opposition, while others support the band’s participation.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes was among 40 groups, including high school bands and military organizations, scheduled to perform in the parade.

Talladega College officials haven’t returned phone calls and emails seeking comment.

Here is the full list for the Inaugural parade announced in a press release issued on Dec. 30th, 2016

