Alabama basketball starts SEC season with win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MS (WIAT)- The Alabama men’s basketball team started the SEC season off right Tuesday night with a 68-58 win at Mississippi State. The win marks the fourth consecutive victory for Alabama in Humphrey Coliseum.

Alabama shot 36 percent from the field and dominated the rebounding battle by a 3-26 margin. Freshman Dazon Ingram and sophomore Avery Johnson Jr. led the Tide offensively with 13 points each, while junior Riley Norris finished close behind with 11 points.

The Tide will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 7, when it hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores in a game that is set to broadcast on ESPNU at 6 p.m. CT.

