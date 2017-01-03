ALEA issues missing senior alert on behalf of Alabama VA for senior with dementia

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Macon County Veteran Affairs Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior, according to a release from the department.

Earl James Zook, 72, is a white male with blue eyes and gray hair that suffers from dementia, according to the release.

Zook was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans, and pull-over shoes, traveling southeast near the V.A. Medical Center in Tuskegee, around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The department is asking anyone with any information to contact the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs at (334) 727-6448 or call 911.