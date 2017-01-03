Anniston man arrested in connection to KJN Grocery theft

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, an Anniston man was arrested in connection to a recent theft at KJN Grocery.

“James Lee Wright, 57, of Anniston, is charged with one count of first degree theft of property, which is a felony,” Lt. Robin Grant said.

In a security video, Wright was seen walking into KJN Grocery in Walnut Grove on December 11 and stealing a bank bag from the store’s office. The clerk says that he saw Wright come into the store, but was busy with other customers and did not see him leave.

It is reported that the bank bag contained more than $8,000 in checks and $3,000 in cash. The bag and checks were recovered by a State highway employee at the intersection of Highway 77 and Gallant Road.

Wright was arrested by Rainbow City officers on December 29 on unrelated charges. He was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center and later released on a $5,000 bond for the theft charge.