City of Tuscaloosa urges residents to recycle Christmas trees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas is over, and that means it is time to discard your trees.

Residents in the city of Tuscaloosa can drop off live Christmas trees at the City Environmental Services facility at 3340 Kauloosa Avenue for recycling.

Environmental Coordinator Ashley Chambers told CBS42 News that people can drop off trees until January 15, and the service is free. Chambers is encouraging residents to use the service so trees don’t wind up in a land fill.

“This is a free service it is something we are honored and proud to bring to our citizens,” Chambers said. “A lot of citizens don’t offer this but here in West Alabama the city of Tuscaloosa is very proud of our environmental programs, and this is a great way to start off the new year to think before you toss.”

People can also drop off wreaths and garlands to be recycled.  Since the program started 12 years ago, over 1,000 Christmas trees have been recycled.

