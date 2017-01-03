Furniture falls hurt thousands of children each year

Brianna Smith Published:
twin-rescue

(WSPA) – A video of a dresser falling on twin boys, is going viral, but Safe Kids Spartanburg says parents shouldn’t be shocked.

According to anchorit.gov, 33,000 people each year are hurt by falling furniture and tv’s.

Every two weeks, a child dies from furniture falling on them.

Safe Kids Spartanburg recommends that parents anchor all furniture with wall braces. Most furniture from IKEA comes with brackets and instructions to install them.

You can get wall mounts for TV’s or even mounts for TV Stands.

To get advice on mounting your furniture, visit safekids.org

