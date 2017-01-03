Hoover police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement officials are looking for a 14-year-old Hoover girl has been missing for a week.

Natalie Marie Camp last Tuesday left a note for her family, saying she would be gone for a few days and that she was not running away. She does not have a cell phone, and officials and her family do not know where she may have headed or who she is with.

If you have any information about where she may be, please call Hoover Police non-emergency Dispatch at (205) 822-5300, or HPD Detective Ryan Smith at (205) 739-7499.

