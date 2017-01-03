Horse shot in Shelby County, Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after someone reportedly shot a horse on Dec. 28, according to a release from the department.

According to the release, deputies responded to the 400 block of Dead Hollow Road to investigate reports of a horse being shot, to find that it had been shot intentionally.

The horse was a cherished quarter horse and thoroughbred, according to the department, and at this time investigators from the department and the State of Alabama Agricultural Rural Crime Unit are trying to find the person that committed the crime.

The county is offering a cash reward from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of those that committed the crime.

Anonymous reports can be made to the department by calling CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.