NAACP opposes Jeff Sessions nomination as attorney general

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Throughout the state local NAACP members are opposing the nomination and potential confirmation of Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions as the next U.S. Attorney general.

From Montgomery to Mobile and in Birmingham outside the federal courthouse downtown NAACP members letting their message be heard.

“Our main concern centers on the reality of voter suppression. We have no evidence of his ability past or present to be unbiased as the chief enforcement officer of the United States especially of civil rights, voting rights, and equal protection under the law,” said Birmingham NAACP president Hezekiah Jackson IV.

Jefferson County Republican Chairman Sallie Bryant strongly disagrees with the NAACP’s comments.

“I think he will be unbiased and impartial. I have known him since he was in the US Attorney’s office. I know him personally. I lobby him in Washington DC and when he’s down here. I watch his record when he says something I trust it, and as far as civil rights he is perfectly fine on everything related to civil rights,” said Bryant.

Senator Sessions confirmation hearing is planned for next week.