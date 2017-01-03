NAACP rejects Jeff Sessions as attorney general

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The NAACP held a press conference outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham, saying they oppose the potential confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general because they say there is no evidence of his ability, past or present, to be impartial and unbiased as the chief enforcement officer.

Last month, the civil rights organization openly rejected Sessions for the position. They claim he is unfit to serve because of his policies and actions as a senator.

We’ll have continuing coverage tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.