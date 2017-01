JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Sasha’s Hope and Recue in Jasper is a non-profit and in desperate need of donations to continue to help save stray and abandoned dogs in the community.

They are asking for wire dog crates, kennels, bleach, dog food and blankets.

If you’d like to help, you can drop off donations at either Johnny Brusco’s Pizza or Lucy’s Loans on Highway 78.