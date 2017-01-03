Senator Richard Shelby sworn-in to sixth term in U.S. Senate, releases statement

By Published:
Richard Shelby

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — After winning reelection in November, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) was sworn-in to his sixth term in the U.S. Senate.

Shelby, who has represented Alabama on Capitol Hill since he was first elected in 1986, released a statement after the event to give his thoughts on the situation.

The senator’s full statement can be read below.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to represent the people of Alabama for another six years in the United States Senate.  In this next term, I am committed to continuing my record of service and working to ensure that Alabama’s interests are represented and protected in Washington. 

“The 115th Congress presents a great opportunity for Alabamians and all Americans under the leadership of President-elect Trump and our Republican majorities in Congress.  From filling the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court with a conservative voice to rolling back burdensome rules and regulations, I am confident that we will make much-needed progress for our country in the coming weeks, months, and years.”

