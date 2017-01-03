Talladega College band director speaks exclusively with CBS 42 on Trump inauguration controversy

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega College could announce whether its marching band will perform for President Elect Donald Trump’s inaugural parade by Wednesday, college officials said late Tuesday. The band was on the list of scheduled performers released by the Trump inaugural team last Friday. The Marching Tornadoes were the only Alabama band on the list.

Immediately, controversy arose over whether the band should perform. It is the oldest private historically black college and university in the state, and some online petitions say that Donald Trump’s policy proposals are out of sync with the university’s values.

CBS 42 News spoke exclusively with Band Director Miguel Bonds Tuesday night, who told us there have been no students expressing concern about the performance.

“Students have the option. If they want to participate, they’re allowed to participate. If they don’t want to participate, they don’t have to participate,” Bonds said.

However, university officials said Dr. Billy Hawkins, the president of Talladega College, has not made a decision about whether the Tornadoes will perform on January 20th.

“I just hope whoever is making these decisions, it’s based on how the band feels, and that they make the right decision,” said Manassas Sanks, a section leader with the band.

“We are very excited to go, and we are very excited about the invitation,” Bonds said.