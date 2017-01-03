The ēCO Savings Race: Fifth Edition finalists revealed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 5th edition of the eCO Savings Race started in September with eight teams. Now, the teams have been narrowed down to the top three who have best improved their overall financial pictures.

“We have selected three finalists to continue in the eCO Savings Race. As we continue, we will highlight their journey and they will continue to compete for that $10,000 grand prize,” said eCO’s Melissa Stewart.

The final teams are:

The finalists were chosen based on their overall financial improvements in the first four months of the race. The remaining teams will still continue their savings journey at home by meeting with their financial coaches.

“We hope viewers will tune in each week to the segments because there’s so much they can learn from what these teams are doing to improve their finances. And we’ll have those great takeaway tips. We also have eCO Savings Race University coming up! It’s sponsored by the eCO Credit Union Foundation. We have some great classes. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. Class subjects range from meal planning to couponing, to budgeting. We really want to help the community learn how to improve their financial pictures as well,” Stewart said.

Visit ecosavingsrace.org for more information on ways you can get involved in 2017!