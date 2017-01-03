The Latest: Colorado searchers find child’s body in icy pond

By Published: Updated:
In this undated photograph supplied by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, David Puckett is shown. Aurora Police have been searching for the missing 6-year-old boy since New Year's Eve after the child wandered off from his home in the east Denver suburb. Searchers looked for the boy with the aid of a helicopter and bloodhound on New Year's Day to no avail and are continuing to seek the child on Monday, Jan. 2. (Aurora, Colo., Police Department via AP)
In this undated photograph supplied by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, David Puckett is shown. Aurora Police have been searching for the missing 6-year-old boy since New Year's Eve after the child wandered off from his home in the east Denver suburb. Searchers looked for the boy with the aid of a helicopter and bloodhound on New Year's Day to no avail and are continuing to seek the child on Monday, Jan. 2. (Aurora, Colo., Police Department via AP)

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a 6-year-old boy in suburban Denver (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Authorities believe they may have found the body of a 6-year-old boy who apparently wandered away from his suburban Denver home on New Year’s Eve.

The body of a child was found Tuesday in an icy pond by divers assisting in the search for David Puckett in Aurora. Police Chief Nick Metz said the body hasn’t been identified yet, but he told David’s family about the discovery because of their suspicions.

Metz said bloodhounds looking for the boy didn’t get good results but a scent picked up by a specialized dog led to the pond not far from David’s home.

The FBI, volunteers and Denver-area law enforcement agencies also have been helping search for the boy. Police say he has wandered off before.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s