Three years later, Birmingham prepares for possible heavy snow shutdown

(WIAT) — Whenever snow is forecast in Alabama, people can’t help thinking about the biggest snowstorms we’ve had, including the bitter blast of January 2014.

Whether you were stranded on the road, at work, or at school, we all learned a lesson about being prepared that day, or so one would think.

Even in 2017, Dorine James remembers January 2014 for good reason.

“I was actually in college,” James said. “I was in Miles College, and I was safe there, because I wasn’t out driving in it.”

So with a three-year gap between those storms that froze the city and upcoming snow, has James gotten ready for another event on that level?

“I am not prepared for the snow,” James said.

It may seem a bit daunting to try and get everything you may need for something like this, but as CBS42 meteorologist Nate Harrington can attest, it only takes a few steps to get ready for another tough snowfall.

“You definitely want to have some warm clothing: gloves, mittens, boots,” Harrington said. “You also want to have a way for people to see you if you’re on the side of the road: flashlight, batteries, a glow stick. If you’re stuck on the side of the road: water, about a gallon for everybody in the car, but we also have snacks and jumper cables.”

In addition to what Nate kept in his trunk, don’t forget to keep your medicine, a cell phone, and portable charger ready to go for emergencies.

Also, make sure to stay tuned to CBS42 and our Storm Track weather team for the latest updates on severe weather in the state.