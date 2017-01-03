Tuscaloosa County hospitals get new equipment for NICU through grant

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Tuscaloosa County hospitals were able to purchase new state of the art equipment to help doctors care for sick infants.

The hospitals were awarded a grant to buy two stand-alone ventilators that attach to portable OmniBeds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) at DCH Regional and Northport Medical Center.

Respiratory Therapist David Miller says the OmniBeds feature an incubator and a warmer that allows premature babies to be kept in a controlled stress-free reduced environment.

“With this transport ventilator, we are able to deliver a certain amount of pressure to open up the lungs to give oxygen and help the baby breathe, and transport from the delivery room to neonatal intensive care unit,” Miller explained.

Brave Beginnings, a program of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, awarded DCH the grant to purchase the ventilators. The new ventilators have digital controls that can deliver more types of ventilation than traditional ventilators.