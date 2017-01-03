Tuscaloosa man recovering after being shot during home invasion

bonita terrace apartments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion.

It happened Monday night at 11:30 p.m. at the Bonita Terrace Apartments at 1300 Hargrove Road. Captain Gary Hood from Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit says a 37-year-old male was shot in the chest.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that two males kicked in the back door to the apartment and attacked her boyfriend. After a struggle, the victim was shot. His injuries are not life threatening. No arrests have been made.

