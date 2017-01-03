Woman shot, killed in Birmingham on New Year’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to a call that someone had been shot on the 800 block of Center Street North on January 1. When the officers arrived, they did not find anyone who was shot, but did find evidence of injuries to a person.

Upon investigation, they were led to Princeton Hospital. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle in front of the emergency room with what appeared to be blood inside. Medical staff informed officers that the victim from the vehicle had been shot and was being treated.

The victim was identified as Christina Anderson, 30. She was transported to UAB Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries around 5 p.m. on January 2.

No suspect or motive information is available.