2 adults, 1 juvenile assaulted with a knife in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, there was a disturbance on the 10000 block of County Road 24 on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two adults and one juvenile had been assaulted with a knife by a fourth subject. One adult, Gary Wilkerson, and the juvenile were transported by ambulance to UAB Hospital. Both are being treated and are in stable condition. The second adult, John Roberson, was treated and released.

Atom Daugherty, the fourth subject, is being held at the St. Clair County Jail and Ashville with charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.