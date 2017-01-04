Alabama DOC searching for escaped inmate in Atmore area

ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate in the Atmore, Ala. area, according to a release from the organization.

Bobby Junior Campbell, 37, stands six feet tall and weighs 137 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes, with several tattoos.

Campbell reportedly escaped from Fountain Correctional Center in Escambia County, and was serving 20 years for rape in the second degree, a crime of which he was convicted on Dec. 9, 2004.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call their local law enforcement, or the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.