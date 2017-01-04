Albertville man charged for allegedly trying to have sex with teen

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, an Albertville man has been arrested in connection to interference with custody.

“David Lee Stephens, 42, of Albertville, is charged with one count of interference with custody and one count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, both are felonies,” investigator Adam Chapman said.

Sheriff Entrekin reports that Stephen allegedly picked up a 15-year-old female and took her to a residence for the purpose of committing a sex act.

Stephens is being detained in the Marshal County Jail for an unrelated charge. He will be taken to the Etowah County Detention Center at a later time and will be held on a $50,000 cash bond.